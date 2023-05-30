Sandro Sabatini gives more insight into offers Allegri rejected to return to Juventus

Journalist Sandro Sabatini has provided confirmation that Max Allegri rejected offers from Real Madrid and Inter Milan in order to make his return to Juventus last season.

Following his departure from Juventus, Allegri had been without a managerial position for two seasons and was open to the possibility of leading another club.

Allegri had not committed to any other team, allowing Juve the opportunity to reappoint him. Had Juventus not acted when they did, Allegri could have potentially become the manager of a rival club.

Sabatini, in his account, claims to have had a conversation over coffee with Allegri, during which the coach confirmed the offers he had received at that time.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We went to have a coffee and he was very animated because he had just been to dinner with Marotta and on the table he had an offer of’Inter, while he had just refused that of Real Madrid. His priority has always been that of return to Juventus, this must lead to reflection”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the finest managers in the world and his first spell in Turin was very fruitful, so it is not a surprise that these clubs wanted to make him their manager.

However, that does not mean we should keep him on our bench now that his side is not performing well.