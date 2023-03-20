Sandro Sabatini insists Allegri is just not good enough for Juventus

Calciomercato columnist Sandro Sabatini has maintained his stand that Max Allegri is not good enough to coach Juventus.

The gaffer was replaced by the club in 2019 and replaced with Maurizio Sarri despite winning five consecutive league crowns.

However, the team struggled to maintain its success under him and he was brought back to the Allianz Stadium last season.

Sabatini does not think it is a good decision and says Allegri has not improved as a manager since then.

He says via Calciomercato:

“Allegri did not have to return to Juve and, above all, Juve did not have to take it back. It has been stopped for two years, it has not updated. Football has changed.

“It has no competence. It does not train. Indeed: he never trained, if anything, he managed. Which then, managed: the champions, yes, those who manage themselves.

“No longer even enthusiasm and the truth is only one: Allegri won when he had the team much stronger. At Juventus, any coach would have won like him, who in fact, in the Champions League – where play and mentality count – even lost two finals. He is only a defensive, a catenacciaro: he can do well once, not always.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has done a great job this season, but we can understand when people try to discredit him.

The Bianconeri gaffer remains one of the best coaches around and he just needs to win another league crown to silence the naysayers.

As his team keeps improving, they will almost certainly achieve that in the next campaign if nothing affects their progress.

For now, the team must continue working hard because there will be more challenging games and no one should be underestimated.