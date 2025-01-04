Thiago Motta faced criticism for his substitutions during the Juventus match against AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup semi-final. The Bianconeri suffered an embarrassing exit, a result that shocked many given their initial dominance and strong form at the start of the game. Despite their early promise, Juventus failed to capitalise on their opportunities and ultimately paid the price.

The turning point in the match appeared to be Motta’s decision-making regarding substitutions. In particular, Sandro Sabatini highlighted Motta’s choice to remove Dusan Vlahovic, leaving Juventus without a recognised striker for several crucial minutes. This move was seen as pivotal in the team’s inability to find a way back into the game.

Reflecting on the substitutions, Sabatini expressed his concerns and offered his analysis. Speaking to Il Bianconero, he remarked: “Did Juventus also lose because of Vlahovic’s substitution in the 65th minute? They didn’t lose it but they prevented themselves from being able to recover and win again because they play without a centre forward. Thiago Motta’s substitutions, even taken individually, one by one, including that of Mbangula who was surprisingly the best, are difficult to understand and explain.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus have struggled in recent matches, often salvaging late draws rather than securing outright victories. However, on this occasion, they were unable to mount any sort of comeback. Sabatini’s critique reflects growing frustration among fans and analysts, who believe the team missed an opportunity to advance further in the tournament due to questionable tactical decisions.

Thiago Motta has received praise for his strategic acumen on numerous occasions this season, with many commending his ability to adapt and deliver results. However, his decisions in this crucial match have been widely criticised as a misstep. While one poor game does not overshadow his overall contributions, the loss to AC Milan in such a significant fixture will likely prompt further scrutiny of his management during high-pressure moments.