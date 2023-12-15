Juventus had initially aimed to sell Dusan Vlahovic in the summer to bring in Romelu Lukaku as his replacement. The Bianconeri had reportedly secured an agreement with the Belgian striker for a loan move.

However, the planned sale of Vlahovic and the potential swap deal with Chelsea for Lukaku fell through. As a result, Lukaku made a move to AS Roma, and Vlahovic remained as Juventus’ primary striker.

Lukaku has since been enjoying an impressive season under the management of Jose Mourinho, showcasing the qualities that had initially attracted Juventus to pursue his signing.

Journalist Sandro Sabatini suggests that having Lukaku in their squad could have significantly bolstered Juventus’s chances of winning the league, emphasising the impact he could have made for the team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“This summer, Juventus wanted to change Lukaku with Vlahovic and in my opinion if they had had Lukaku Juventus would not have had that difference in goals scored compared to Inter and a few more chances of winning the scudetto.”

Juve FC Says

Lukaku is one of the world’s best strikers and that is why Max Allegri wanted to add him to his squad.

But we may get a second chance to add him to our group in the summer if Roma cannot make his transfer permanent.