Sandro Sabatini believes that Juventus’ painful exit from the Champions League will leave them reflecting with deep regret on their first leg performance.

The Old Lady defeated Galatasaray 3-2 after extra time in Turin this week, yet they had suffered a 5-2 loss in Turkiye in the first leg, meaning they required a victory by four clear goals to progress in the competition. Prior to the match, very few would have expected them to score even three unanswered goals in the fixture. The scale of the task was immense, and expectations were understandably low.

A spirited response in Turin

Juventus were under significant pressure, but they managed to secure victory on the night, demonstrating resilience and determination. Despite the triumph, the outcome left a bittersweet feeling. While the win brought an end to their winless run, it was insufficient to send them through to the next stage of the UCL, a failure that will undoubtedly weigh heavily on the squad.

The men at the Allianz Stadium will expect higher standards from themselves moving forward. The character and drive displayed in the second leg in Turin highlighted their potential to perform at a far superior level. However, their resurgence ultimately came too late to alter the overall outcome of the tie.

Zhegrova, Gatti, Osimhen and Perin (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Regret over the first leg

According to Tuttojuve, Sabatini reflected on the encounter and the broader implications for the club. He said, “In the end, Spalletti received the deserved applause of the Stadium. A tribute for a match that almost became legendary, even if it ended badly. Galatasaray advances, while Juventus, the best team in recent years, returns home, with one great regret: the disastrous first leg.”

His assessment highlights the prevailing sentiment surrounding Juventus’ elimination. While the second leg performance restored pride and belief, the damage inflicted in Turkiye proved decisive. In elite competitions such as the Champions League, lapses in one match can define an entire campaign, and for Juventus, the consequences were stark.