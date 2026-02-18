Sandro Sabatini believes Juventus would require a miracle to overturn their heavy first-leg defeat against Galatasaray when the sides meet again in Turin. The men at the Allianz Stadium were beaten 5-2 in Istanbul, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the return fixture.

Juventus must score three goals without reply to level the tie and force extra time. To progress outright, they would need to win 4,0 on the night and complete a 6-5 aggregate victory. It is an immense challenge, but the occasion presents the players with an opportunity to demonstrate character and resilience under pressure.

A Mountain to Climb

Galatasaray made full use of home advantage in the first leg, punishing Juventus and securing a commanding lead. The Bianconeri had aimed to either take a positive result from the opening encounter or at least keep the scoreline respectable in the event of defeat. Losing by a three-goal margin meant they achieved neither objective.

As a result, the Old Lady must now attempt something extraordinary to remain in the competition. European football has witnessed remarkable comebacks in the past, yet such moments demand defensive discipline, attacking precision, and unwavering belief. Juventus will need all three if they are to revive their Champions League campaign.

(Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Sabatini’s Verdict

Reflecting on what lies ahead, Sabatini offered a measured assessment of the situation. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he said:

“It must be said that the return leg is still pending, so Juventus should be given the opportunity to erase the criticism and make amends in Turin with a comeback that would be miraculous, given what we saw in the 5-2 first leg defeat in Istanbul.”

His comments emphasise the scale of the task facing Juventus. While the tie is not yet mathematically decided, the performance in the first leg has left little room for optimism. The return match in Turin will test the squad’s mentality, tactical organisation, and ability to cope with expectation as they seek to defy the odds.