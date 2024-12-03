Juventus has faced a challenging season marked by serious injuries to key players, a factor that has undeniably impacted their performance. Thiago Motta’s first season as manager has been complicated by the unavailability of several influential squad members, limiting his options and disrupting team cohesion. The Bianconeri have managed to secure some positive results, but the pre-match discussions are often dominated by concerns over player fitness, underlining the extent of the issue.

Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season, while Arkadiusz Milik and Nicolas Gonzalez have endured extended spells on the sidelines. These players represent significant talent within the squad, and their absences have forced Juventus to adjust their strategies and rely on less experienced or less impactful options. Given the circumstances, it is understandable that the club frequently references injuries as a major factor in their struggles.

Juventus missed injured Bremer

However, not everyone is sympathetic to this narrative. Sandro Sabatini, in comments reported by Tuttomercatoweb, criticiwed the team for repeatedly pointing to injuries as an explanation for their difficulties. He remarked, “It’s useless to continue talking about the absences, also because only Bremer and Vlahovic would have played as starters.” His perspective suggests that injuries alone cannot excuse the inconsistencies, especially when not all sidelined players are first-choice starters.

Despite such criticism, the reality remains that a fully fit squad would likely put Juventus in a stronger position. Injuries disrupt the rhythm and tactical balance of any team, and for a side already navigating a transitional phase under a new manager, the impact has been significant. While the discussion around injuries may grow tiresome for some, it is a genuine factor that cannot be entirely dismissed when assessing Juventus’s performance this season.