Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal have both been ruled out for the remainder of the season, while Arkadiusz Milik and Nicolas Gonzalez have endured extended spells on the sidelines. These players represent significant talent within the squad, and their absences have forced Juventus to adjust their strategies and rely on less experienced or less impactful options. Given the circumstances, it is understandable that the club frequently references injuries as a major factor in their struggles.

However, not everyone is sympathetic to this narrative. Sandro Sabatini, in comments reported by Tuttomercatoweb, criticiwed the team for repeatedly pointing to injuries as an explanation for their difficulties. He remarked, “It’s useless to continue talking about the absences, also because only Bremer and Vlahovic would have played as starters.” His perspective suggests that injuries alone cannot excuse the inconsistencies, especially when not all sidelined players are first-choice starters.

Despite such criticism, the reality remains that a fully fit squad would likely put Juventus in a stronger position. Injuries disrupt the rhythm and tactical balance of any team, and for a side already navigating a transitional phase under a new manager, the impact has been significant. While the discussion around injuries may grow tiresome for some, it is a genuine factor that cannot be entirely dismissed when assessing Juventus’s performance this season.