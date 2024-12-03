Juventus has faced a challenging season marked by serious injuries to key players, a factor that has undeniably impacted their performance. Thiago Motta’s first season as manager has been complicated by the unavailability of several influential squad members, limiting his options and disrupting team cohesion. The Bianconeri have managed to secure some positive results, but the pre-match discussions are often dominated by concerns over player fitness, underlining the extent of the issue.
