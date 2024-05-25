Alex Sandro has thanked Juventus after finishing his spell at the club with a goal in the game against Monza.

Sandro has been one of Juve’s longest serving players and he is now the joint highest non-Italian appearance maker for the club, alongside Pavel Nedved.

Fittingly, the Brazilian scored one of the goals in the 2-0 win against the boys from Brianza and afterwards, he revealed he has cried so much over the last few days.

He moved to Juve from FC Porto in 2015 and won five consecutive league titles until 2020.

Sandro has been one of Juve’s most reliable players over the years which is why he has lasted a decade at the Allianz Stadium.

He wants to keep playing and it remains unclear where his future lies, but his story with Juventus has ended and the defender said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“They have been emotional days for me, I have never cried so much in my life in a week, really, not just today. This whole journey has been beautiful for me, I thank the fans, the city, this wonderful country that is Italy and all my teammates. I mean my teammates from the first year up until now. I’m proud of myself and what I’ve done, I’m very happy for the beautiful story I’ve made for all these people.”

Juve FC Says

It was great to have Sandro in our group and he has also enjoyed his time as a member of our squad.

The defender can still play in Europe, but at 33, he might be tempted by the prospect of returning to Brazil.