Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali revealed he was urged to join Juventus in the summer of 2020 before winding up at Milan.

The midfielder rose through the ranks of Brescia and was one of the most sought-after youngsters in Italian football, especially following his debut Serie A campaign in 2019/20.

The Italian was linked with the biggest clubs in the country, including the three Northern giants (Milan, Inter and Juventus). But in the end, he made a choice of the heart, joining his beloved Rossoneri.

Tonali went on to play an integral part in Milan’s Scudetto triumph in the 2021/22 campaign, and many believed he’s on his way to becoming a bona fide club icon.

However, his stint at San Siro only lasted for three years, as the Milan management couldn’t resist Newcastle’s lucrative offer in the summer of 2023. The Serie A giants sold their star player to the Magpies on a deal worth circa €60 million.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

However, Tonali revealed his career could have taken a different trajectory, at least had he listened to Matthijs de Ligt’s advice.

The Italy international recalls meeting the Dutch defender by chance at the time when he was about to make a crucial career decision. The current Manchester United star spoke highly of Juventus, telling his colleague to join him in Turin.

“I was in Sardinia with Cistana and Torregrossa, the Brescia group,” said Tonali in his interview with Cronache di Spogliatoio via IlBianconero.

“It was the period in which I was negotiating with Milan. We met De Ligt in a restaurant and he spoke highly of Juventus and advised me to think about it. De Ligt and I had stopped to talk after a match, it was my first year in Serie A.

“During that summer, I ended up in the newspapers, because it was difficult for me to return to Serie B with Brescia. Milan, Inter and Juve were all involved in the race. Everyone was telling me: ‘Come to Inter, come to Milan, come to Juve.'”

Tonali is once again being linked with Juventus, although a deal remains difficult at this stage.