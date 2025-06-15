Juventus continue to hold a long-standing interest in Sandro Tonali, who remains a key midfield target for the club. Despite changes behind the scenes, including the recent departure of sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, the Bianconeri are still monitoring Tonali’s situation closely.

The Italian international was a highly admired figure during his time in Serie A, and Juventus were among several clubs that had tracked his progress. However, they were unable to secure his signature before his move to Newcastle United. Since then, Tonali has gone on to play a central role in the Premier League side’s midfield and has become a favourite at St James’ Park.

Tonali settled and focused at Newcastle

Tonali endured a period of suspension after receiving a ban, but Newcastle United continued to support him during that difficult phase. Since returning to action, he has performed at a high level and has been credited with helping the team stay competitive, particularly during their recent campaign in Europe and their success in domestic competitions.

According to a report from Tuttojuve, Juventus remain keen to bring Tonali back to Italy, but their efforts have not made the desired impact. The player is reportedly happy in England and has no plans to return to Serie A at this stage. He is enjoying his experience at Newcastle and is focused on continuing his development in the Premier League.

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Juventus interest unlikely to materialise this summer

Newcastle, backed by significant financial resources, are under no pressure to sell key players and see Tonali as an integral part of their long-term project. While Juventus would welcome the opportunity to sign him, any potential move appears unlikely unless Tonali explicitly requests a return to Italy.

At present, there is no indication that such a request will be made. The midfielder reportedly appreciates Juventus’ admiration but feels he still has objectives to fulfil in England. As a result, Juve may need to explore other options in the transfer market while keeping tabs on Tonali’s situation in the longer term.