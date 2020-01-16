Sandro Tonali to cost Juventus €50m

Juventus have moved ahead of the opposition in Italy to sign Sandro Tonali but still face competition from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 19-year-old has been a revelation since breaking through into the senior Brescia side and has been on Juve’s watchlist for at least two seasons.

Sportitalia report that the Bianconeri are way ahead of the opposition in the race to sign Tonali with Inter having dropped out to focus on other targets.

The youngster is expected to cost at least €50m, more than double what Juve Sporting Director Fabio Paratici offered for him before Brescia were promoted to Serie A last year.

Alongside Juve, Sportitalia report that Premier League clubs Manchester United and Liverpool are closely following the youngster with Reds coach Jurgen Klopp an admirer of Tonali.