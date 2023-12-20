Alex Sandro has been rumoured to be a target for a move to the Brazilian second-division club Santos.

Santos, having been relegated from the Brazilian first division at the end of the recent season, is eager for a swift return to the top flight. To achieve this goal, they recognise the importance of acquiring quality players to strengthen their squad.

In their pursuit of improvement, Santos is exploring potential signings from Europe, and Sandro has been identified as a player who could contribute to their cause.

Sandro is poised to leave Juventus at the end of the season as his contract is set to expire, and the Bianconeri have shown no interest in extending his stay. Juventus is expected to sign a younger replacement for the Brazilian international.

Santos is reportedly considering a sensational move for Sandro, as per Tuttojuve. However, the success of such a move may hinge on whether they can afford to meet the salary expectations of the player.

Juve FC Says

Sandro is certainly playing in his last season for us because he is no longer good enough to be a regular in our team.

At the end of the season, he will decide his future, and it will not be our business whether he returns to Brazil with Santos or not.