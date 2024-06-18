Juventus has just sold Kaio Jorge to Cruzeiro after he struggled to settle into European football.

They signed the youngster from Santos in 2021, and he was one of the finest talents in Brazilian football at the time.

Juve signed him ahead of Benfica and other top European clubs, and he remained on their books until this year.

However, when they decided to sell him, the Old Lady ignored a clause in his transfer from Santos, which gave the Brazilian club the first option for his sale.

They had agreed to give preference to Santos whenever he was to be sold, but Juve sold him to Cruzeiro without considering that clause.

The Brazilian club has now reported the Bianconeri to FIFA, with a club statement reading on Calciomercato:

“Santos FC awaits the response of the parties to present a possible request to FIFA. On 11 June 2024, Juventus officially announced on its website the negotiation of Kaio Jorge with the Brazilian club. At the same time, the club of Minas Gerais confirmed the operation through official channels. The contract expressly contains a preference clause for Santos in August 2021 Santos was informed of the deal or consulted on the possibility of repurchasing the player.”

Juve FC Says

Jorge would not have wanted to play in the Brazilian second division, where Santos now competes.

There is a good chance that the attacker and the Bianconeri discussed the clause and decided to accept Cruzeiro’s offer because he did not want to play in the Brazilian Serie B.