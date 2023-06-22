Sarri agrees to player plus cash from Juventus for Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus and Lazio are edging closer to reaching an agreement for the transfer of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as Maurizio Sarri has reportedly approved the inclusion of a Juventus youngster in the deal.

Juventus has been pursuing Milinkovic-Savic for a significant period of time and is eager to secure his services in the current transfer window.

Having endured a challenging few seasons, Juventus is keen to finalise the deal as swiftly as possible.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus intends to include Nicolo Rovella in their offer for the Serbian midfielder. Lazio must accept this condition for the deal to progress, and the report suggests that Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is more than willing to have Rovella join his squad.

With Sarri’s approval, both clubs are now expected to enter into discussions regarding the remaining details of the transfer.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest players we can add to our squad in this transfer window and we can be sure the midfielder will do well in Turin.

He has spent enough time at Lazio to get used to how to win in Italian football, so we expect him to be an instant success in Turin.

But we cannot expect him to solve all our issues if he eventually joins the club.