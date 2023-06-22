Sarri agrees to player plus cash from Juventus for Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus and Lazio are edging closer to reaching an agreement for the transfer of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as Maurizio Sarri has reportedly approved the inclusion of a Juventus youngster in the deal.
Juventus has been pursuing Milinkovic-Savic for a significant period of time and is eager to secure his services in the current transfer window.
Having endured a challenging few seasons, Juventus is keen to finalise the deal as swiftly as possible.
According to Calciomercato, Juventus intends to include Nicolo Rovella in their offer for the Serbian midfielder. Lazio must accept this condition for the deal to progress, and the report suggests that Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is more than willing to have Rovella join his squad.
With Sarri’s approval, both clubs are now expected to enter into discussions regarding the remaining details of the transfer.
Juve FC Says
Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest players we can add to our squad in this transfer window and we can be sure the midfielder will do well in Turin.
He has spent enough time at Lazio to get used to how to win in Italian football, so we expect him to be an instant success in Turin.
But we cannot expect him to solve all our issues if he eventually joins the club.
6 Comments
Big mistake. We need Rovella
Wow, what a blow. Lazio are the winners in this transaction. Rovella will shine. Let’s hope it’s not true, or it’s a dry loan.
hope Guintoli comes n stops this Dinolegri madness…knew Dino would cost us more n more…what a nightmare
The management must be stupid or damned.
Just let Rabiot go away and bring Rovella. There is no CL in front of US so just let Rovella play.
Its easy.
You dont have money you morons. Juve!!!!!!
Do you hear me Juve??!!
Why want you spend on older player who will ask for high salary again ?
How in the hell could this be decided….
What a chaos is this… Sending one of your best potential youngsters away.
This club is being slowly destroyed on the inside by the virus that is Allegri. First they talk re-birthing Juventus with young Italian players, then a second later they decide to bring in a 28 year old (who has his injury niggles) and giving up on a very talented Italian in Rovella. When is this nightmare going to stop!!!! Get rid of Allegri and sell the club to an Amazon, Musk or some Arab entity – we can’t continue like this.