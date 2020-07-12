Sarri: ‘An important result’

Maurizio Sarri believes Juve’s 2-2 draw against Atalanta was an important result, a ‘sweaty and deserved’ point.

The Bianconeri put in a disappointing showing against a brilliant Atalanta side, relying on two Cristiano Ronaldo penalties to snatch a late point.

“Tonight’s point was sweaty and deserved,” Sarri told the clubs official website, “We drew against one of the best teams in Europe, and it’s a very important result.

“Merit goes to a second half of quality, in which we attacked Atalanta higher, while focusing on their physical decline, and we scored goals in our best moment.

“The game in Milan, in which we played well for a long time, could have left us with waste: in the first half we suffered, but in the second half we came out well.

“The Scudetto race is by no means closed, there are still 18 points available: it is a very difficult phase of the season, the games are very expensive, and it is difficult to find continuity.

“Cristiano? He is a champion with his feet but also with his head. He manages to handle the pressures he has on him in an incredible way.”