Sarri and Allegri emerge as targets for the same Italian team

AS Roma is looking to make one of two former Juventus managers their next coach.

After seeing his team imploding in their Coppa Italia 4-2 loss against Spezia, it appears that the end is near for Paulo Fonseca as the manager of the Rome side.

He will face the same opponent next in the league, and he has to arrest the slump that has seen them win none of their last three games.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia says that Roma is already thinking about replacing him, and they have Max Allegri and Maurizio Sarri on the list of possible targets.

Both managers are still on the payroll of Juventus until they find a new job, and the report says that they want to wait until the summer before they get a new engagement.

Roma is still in the Italian top four after 18 league games, and they are keen to remain close enough to the top of the league table.

Allegri and Sarri both won the Scudetto for Juventus, and they would come with the right experience to help Roma get back among the top sides in the country.