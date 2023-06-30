Sarri asks Lazio not to sign Juventus man who will be free agent tomorrow

Maurizio Sarri, the manager of Lazio, has expressed his lack of interest in signing Juan Cuadrado despite recent speculation linking the Colombian winger with a move to the club.

Cuadrado had hoped to secure a contract extension with Juventus, but the Bianconeri have decided against offering him a new deal. As a result, he will depart the Allianz Stadium after spending nearly a decade with the club.

While no longer deemed suitable for Juventus, Cuadrado could still make a valuable contribution to another Serie A team if they were to acquire his services.

Earlier reports had indicated that Lazio had shown interest in signing Cuadrado. However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Maurizio Sarri, the manager of Lazio, is focused on recruiting younger players and has no intention of pursuing a move for the former Fiorentina player.

Cuadrado will now have to explore other potential options as he looks to continue his football career beyond his time at Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has served us well, but he is now too old to make an impact at a top Serie A club.

If he desires to remain in Italy, a smaller club in the top flight could add him to their squad because he has valuable experience in the competition.

However, it would be difficult for him to secure a deal in any of the top four sides in the competition.

We need to turn our attention towards finding a replacement for the Colombian who had a good spell in our books.