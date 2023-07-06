Sarri backs Giuntoli to make Juventus great again

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri has backed Cristiano Giuntoli to make Juventus the top club in Italy again.

Sarri and Giuntoli worked together at Napoli and nearly won the league, with the brilliance of the Juventus team at that time stopping them.

Giuntoli finally helped Napoli to clinch the title last season before moving to Juventus at the start of this month.

The club has yet to officially confirm his appointment, but an agreement has existed for a long time.

Sarri knows the quality of Giuntoli and admits via Football Italia:

“I think he is the right man at the right time for this historic period, as Juventus need to rebuild.

“Giuntoli is a phenomenon in these situations and I think this is the right moment. Unfortunately for us at Lazio, I think he’ll sort them out.

“I don’t know how quickly he will get those issues resolved, but knowing him, I do believe he will succeed in their reconstruction.”

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli has been one of the best in the business in Serie A for a long time, so it is hardly surprising that he has moved to Juve.

We always get the best men through the door and expect to make significant progress with him at the helm.

The club will back him with all the resources he needs to bring success back to Turin.