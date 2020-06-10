Sarri: ‘Coppa Italia tie still open’

Maurizio Sarri believes this Friday’s Coppa Italia game against Milan is still open, despite the Bianconeri holding a 1-1 away lead from the first leg.

Juve hold a slender advantage having scored a late equaliser through Cristiano Ronaldo, but Sarri feels the tie is far from settled.

“We are lucky enough to focus on one target at a time,” he told Sky, “Games against Milan have never been easy this season, they will play with a competitive XI.

“We can’t take anything for granted and it’s still all open after the first leg.”

Juve play Milan on Friday 12 June with the kick off time now confirmed for 21:00 GMT.