Sarri: ‘Dy-gua-ldo worked well’

Maurizio Sarri was pleased with Juve’s attacking trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain following their 3-1 win over Udinese.

The coach elected to field all three forwards following their strong showing against Bayer Leverkusen in the midweek 2-0 Champions League win.

“It’s the first time that we’ve managed to really attack the game after a Champions League fixture. We played at a high level for a good 60 minutes,” Sarri told Sky Sport Italia.

“At this moment, those three are in good shape and we were facing an Udinese side that doesn’t really keep possession, they like to try long balls.

“I therefore thought this was a situation where we could afford to have them. As soon as Udinese starting passing it around more, we struggled, so it is a valuable option for us, but one we cannot use all the time.

“Our forwards also worked hard to help the defence and press the opposition for the first 60 minutes. In attack, they did what I asked, which was quick exchanges and passing.

“If we are in a game where the opposition will have 50-50 possession, then it becomes more complicated. They were very organised and focused today.

“With Bayer Leverkusen, I saw they were getting tired and struggling to keep up the intensity, so I introduced the trident for that reason. Udinese play in a different way, they are not so focused on passing.

“Bernardeschi? I’ve been criticised after making a substitution that proved decisive for a victory, so frankly I never know what to expect.”