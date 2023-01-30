Sarri gives up on adding Juventus man to his squad this month

Maurizio Sarri has given up on adding Luca Pellegrini to his Lazio squad this month as time has run out for the defender to move to Rome.

The left-back is spending this season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Juventus, but Sarri wants to work with him and has asked Lazio for his signature.

However, the Biancocelesti needed to offload a player to accommodate the defender and couldn’t get rid of anyone.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Sarri is not expecting any new man to join his squad, which means a move for Pellegrini is certainly off at the moment.

Juve FC Says

The January transfer window is never a good time for clubs to add new men to their squad and Serie A sides have struggled to buy players this month.

Frankfurt has not enjoyed the performance of Pellegrini so far and he also wanted to return to Serie A.

However, a move for him is now off because no other side back in Italy has shown interest so far, so he should do his best and play as many matches as possible in this second half.

If he does well, he might become the replacement for Alex Sandro as our main left-back from next season.