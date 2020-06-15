Sarri has chosen Arkadiusz Milik

Reports from the Italian press suggest that Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has chosen Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik as his new number nine.

The Polish striker has just a year left on his deal in Naples before he becomes a free agent, having failed to agree a contract extension.

Corriere dello Sport report that Sarri has chosen the 26-year-old as the future Bianconeri centre-forward and Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici is already working to secure him.

According to the paper, Napoli want at least €50m for Milik, but in reality, they can’t expect more than €40m, given his expiring contract.

Il Mattino go one step further and suggest that the striker has already been approached by Juve in recent weeks and has a verbal agreement with the Bianconeri for €5m net per season for four years.

The paper also suggests that Juve will try to lower the asking price by including counterparts in the deal, however Napoli would only be interested in Federico Bernardeschi who Rino Gattuso would welcom