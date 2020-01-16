Sarri: ‘Higuain-Dybala goal a rare beauty’

Maurizio Sarri called Gonzalo Higuain’s goal with Paulo Dybala ‘a rare beauty’ for Juventus, but insists this is not ‘Sarri’s Juventus.’

The Bianconeri swept were rampant against Udinese in the Coppa Italia, winning 4-0 with Pipita and La Joya stealing the show.

“It’s always a bit unsure going into one-off knockout games, but we played very well for long periods of the match,” Sarri told Rai Sport.

“Ronaldo had sinusitis for two days, he felt a bit better this morning, but then following the afternoon rest he started to get shivers and a temperature. On such a cold night in Turin, the doctors said it was not worth the risk, so we sent him to bed.

“Dybala and Higuain? That was a goal of rare beauty, to see three or four exchanges like that at high speed. It was worth the price of the ticket.

“Sarrismo? You invented Sarrismo, it’s not a term I created. This Juve is not and should not be Sarri’s Juve. It is the team of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala, Higuain, all important players who have brought success to every coach they worked with. I am trying to give some small contribution, but we must respect the characteristics of world class players.

“I love to see goals like that with fast passing, but they can only work with players of great technical quality. This team has that. I am happy with how we are working, but this squad has such potential that it could do more. Let’s just say we are getting results now with performances that bode well for an even better future.

“I would like to help Ronaldo win a sixth Ballon d’Or, as seeing someone out there with one more than him is a little annoying… In future, Dybala can challenge for the same objective, as he can make his mark on world football for years to come.

“Emre Can on the market? I don’t know about the transfer market and I am not interested. I had only one substitution left and wanted to introduce Marko Pjaca, as he’d been waiting a long time to make his comeback and needed the confidence boost.”