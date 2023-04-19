Since the start of the season, Nicolò Rovella has been attracting the attention of fans and observers alike with his impressive displays.

The 21-year-old featured for Juventus on a couple of occasions at the start of the campaign before sealing a temporary switch to Monza.

The young midfielder has cemented himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in Italian football and has been constantly improving under the guidance of Raffaele Palladino.

According to Il Messaggero via JuventusNews24, Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri would love to bring Rovella to the Italian capital.

The Biancocelesti possess top-notch midfielders in the shape of Luis Alberto and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but they seem to be searching the market for a Regista who could be an upgrade on Danilo Cataldi.

Nevertheless, the source believes that Juventus have no intention to deprive themselves of the young man’s services. Max Allegri would like to have the player at his disposal starting next season.

The Bianconeri signed Rovella in January 2021, but he’s yet to receive a proper chance in Turin. He remained on loan at Genoa until last summer, before joining Monza on another short-term deal.

Juve FC say

At this point, there’s absolutely no reason to deny Rovella a fair chance at Juventus. The man has already done his due and he would fit perfectly in a regenerated midfield alongside fellow youngsters Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti.

With Leandro Paredes evidently returning to Paris Saint-Germain, the young Italian is the perfect profile to fill the vacancy.