Sarri hoping to reunite with Juventus defender at Lazio

Prior to joining Juventus in 2015, Daniele Rugani rose to the scene as a pupil of Maurizio Sarri during their days at Empoli.

Despite his very young age at the time, the center back cemented himself as one of the key figures of the Tuscans’ backline.

In 2019, the two men were reunited following the appointment of the former Napoli and Chelsea boss as Juventus manager. However, the arrival of his old coach didn’t do much to help the defender’s cause in Turin.

The 26-year-old was already struggling for playing time prior to Sarri’s arrival, and although he’s surely well-appreciated by the manager, the latter found more tempting options at his disposal during his time with the Bianconeri.

This summer, Sarri has been appointed as the new manager of Lazio, and according to il Tempo (via The Laziali), he wishes to have Rugani at his disposal for the third time.

After playing with three at the back for several years under the guidance of former coach, Simone Inzaghi, the Biancocelesti are set to change their tactical formation to a four-man defense following the arrival of the former Juventus manager.

Therefore, Sarri is expected to make some changes in personnel, and would be happy to link up with the former Empoli youngster.

As for the Bianconeri, it remains to be seen whether they’ll allow the Italian to leave this summer. Although he spent last season on loan between Stade Rennais and Cagliari, the potential departure of Merih Demiral could force him to stay as a backup defender.