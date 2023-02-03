Sarri insists Lazio were in control of the match against Juventus

Maurizio Sarri insists his Lazio side was in control of their match against Juventus despite losing the game 1-0 to the Bianconeri.

Juve faced the Biancocelesti in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia after a poor run of form and the Romans would have thought it was a good time to play the Bianconeri.

However, Juve did what was required and earned a slim victory and it was enough to set up a semi-final clash with Inter Milan.

Speaking after the fixture, the Lazio gaffer, Sarri, said via Football Italia:

“I am disappointed by the result, but not the performance. We were just lacking something in the final third, but we largely allowed Juve very little and were in control.

“We just failed to make our mark when it came to filling the box, taking the initiative and breaking through, as there were very few spaces with Juventus sitting deep to wait for us. We needed that initiative to find a way through.

“It’s disappointing to go out, but we are not disappointed by the performance. Unfortunately, Ciro’s injury put us in a situation where these lads have played a lot throughout January, so perhaps they lost a bit of sharpness when playing so often.”

Juve FC Says

Sarri’s side had a good few weeks, so they were full of confidence ahead of the fixture and we can also give them credit for playing some good football.

However, the most important thing is to score the goals that could win the game and we did while stopping them from finding the back of the net.

It doesn’t matter what Sarri thinks about the victory. The key thing is that we are going to the semi-final and they aren’t.