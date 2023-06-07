Sarri is pressuring Lazio to sign Milik as Juventus is uncertain about keeping him

Juventus may risk losing out on Arkadiusz Milik if they hesitate to exercise the option to make his loan move permanent. The Polish striker joined Juventus on loan from Olympique Marseille in the summer and had a decent campaign, although his performances may not have met the club’s expectations.

Initially, Juventus expressed their intention to secure Milik’s permanent transfer for a fee at the end of the loan period. However, in recent weeks, they have not taken any formal steps to confirm the permanent signing. This change in approach has raised concerns and now Lazio has entered the race to acquire the striker’s services.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri is keen to reunite with Milik and has urged his current club to pursue the striker’s signature. Sarri reportedly considers Milik a dream signing and is determined to do everything possible to bring him to Lazio. Juventus may face the risk of missing out on Milik if they continue to hesitate, allowing Lazio to potentially secure the player’s services.

Juve FC Says

Milik was a good squad member in the last campaign and scored some crucial goals for us, but that does not mean we should automatically keep him.

The club must be sure he will fit into their plans for the future because the ex-Napoli man is getting older.