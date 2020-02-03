Sarri: ‘It’s hard to leave Dybala out’

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri says it’s practically ‘blasphemy’ to leave Paulo Dybala out of the starting XI but he can’t use all his attacking players at once.

The Bianconeri boss was speaking after a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina that maintains Juve’s three point lead at the top of the table.

“It was a difficult match, because Fiorentina were unbeaten in Serie A in 2020,” Sarri told Sky Sport Italia.

“I used Douglas Costa because I knew that La Viola tried to block up the space in midfield and I hoped he would stretch them a little bit. In terms of energy, we weren’t very consistent, but the objective must be to do that far more in the future.

“Douglas Costa brings width and creates scoring opportunities, but in my view he is not yet physically fit. When he does reach his peak, then we’ll see him really make the difference.

“Leaving Paulo Dybala out is practically blasphemy, but we have so many strong attacking players and can’t use them all at once. The balance of the team is essential and against Fiorentina, Gonzalo Higuain was more useful.

“If we were to use all four together, it would end up sacrificing many of the positive characteristics of these players. For example, it’d be a waste to use Cristiano Ronaldo on the wing.”