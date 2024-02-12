Bayern Munich defender looks back on his time at Juventus, while reserving special praise for his former coach Maurizio Sarri.

The Bianconeri stole the limelight in the summer of 2019 when they managed to sign the defender who was one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe following his breakthrough at Ajax.

The Dutchman found mild success in Turin before leaving in the summer of 2022, joining the Bavarian giants.

During his three campaigns at Juventus, the 24-year-old served under three different tacticians (Sarri, Andrea Pirlo and Max Allegri).

Nevertheless, he identifies Sarri as the manager who truly helped him improve his skills.

“With Sarri, I became much stronger. He’s a coach who always works hard,” said de Ligt in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“He always demands the maximum in every exercise. He has made me a much better player.

“I learned a lot in Italy, especially in defensive play. In the past, my strength was to play man against man.

“At Juve, we did zonal marking. We had to defend like a team.”

The defender is set to meet Sarri’s Lazio in the Champions League Round of 16, starting with a first-leg clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

The Netherlands international also revealed the former Juventus teammates that he remains in touch with, while sending his best wishes to the Bianconeri in the Scudetto race.

“I have many friends at Juve. I had good relationships with everyone, especially with those who spoke English, like Mckennie, Szczesny, Ramsey, Chiesa and Vlahovic.

“I still hear from them and I’m glad Juve are doing well this season.

“Inter are strong. Even stronger than last year when they reached the Champions League final, but I hope Juve win the scudetto.”