Sarri makes Juventus man a priority signing

Maurizio Sarri had one of the shortest and most unexciting managerial stints at Juventus in the 2019/2020 season.

The current Lazio manager left the club after a season and could easily say he didn’t enjoy his time in Turin.

However, some Juventus players impressed him, and he wants to sign at least one for his present employers.

Il Tempo via Calciomercato says he is looking for a new centre back at Lazio and has made Daniele Rugani a top target.

Rugani has struggled to get regular playing time at Juventus this season after spending the last campaign out on loan at Rennes and Cagliari.

His future might be far from the Bianconeri and a move to Lazio suits him.

Juve FC Says

Rugani is simply not good enough for Juventus.

Matthijs de Ligt is of the right quality to replace any of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci when they leave the club. However, he would need support from another defender and Rugani cannot provide that.

Alessio Romagnoli would be a free agent at the end of this season and reports have linked him with a move to Juve.

The AC Milan man is a better option to Rugani and Juve could land him on a free while allowing Rugani to join Lazio.