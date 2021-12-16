Sarri makes Juventus man a serious transfer target

Maurizio Sarri is attempting to make Lazio one of the top clubs in Italy again and the Biancocelesti will back their manager with the players he needs to achieve that.

They have some of the finest Serie A talents on their books at the moment, but Sarri is keen to strengthen one position.

Calciomercato says the former Juventus boss wants a new defender and has told his club to get one.

His list of targets includes Juve man, Daniele Rugani and the centre-back is high on it.

Rugani has struggled for game time under Max Allegri in this campaign and Juve might allow him to move to Rome.

Juve FC Says

Rugani doesn’t seem to have a future at Juventus as he has failed to make the necessary impact at the club.

Although the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are nearing the end of their careers, Juve is more likely to sign new centre-backs than trust Rugani to replace them.

Matthijs de Ligt will remain at the club for a long time if the Bianconeri can keep him happy, but Rugani might not be at the Allianz Stadium by next season.

His current deal expires in 2023, and the club could settle for a small transfer fee for the 27-year-old.