Sarri: ‘My balls turn when I hear that…’

Maurizio Sarri says it ‘makes his balls turn’ when the press point out that he hasn’t won a trophy in Italy.

The Juve coach was speaking ahead of tomorrow nights visit to Rome for the Coppa Italia final against Napoli.

“In regards of the intensity, I don’t think the physical change will change in five days,” he said at a press conference.

“We are in a particular moment; the games will be very difficult, the same goes for the mental and tactical aspects.

“It’s all part of the abnormal period. I watched a Napoli who tried to get their opponents high up and just waited.

“I don’t know if it was a choice or due to the physical situation. Napoli are a side that have recently expressed themselves very well. It will not be easy.”

“The positions I assign the attackers will be more defensive than attacking. We can’t play the role of a central striker.

“In front, there’s a great freedom to move in the attacking phase.”

Sarri was asked how it feels when the press continue to point out that he’s yet to lift a trophy in Italy.

“It turns my balls when I hear that I didn’t win anything in Italy because I won eight promotions, that’s perhaps a small thing compared to the Champions League and the Scudetto, but it’s not easy.

“It’s always an important incentive to win important trophies and there’s a desire to lift the cup. I focus on us; I’m not interested in Napoli. I’m happy that we are in the Final.”