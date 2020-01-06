Sarri: ‘Napoli v Inter? I’ll walk my dog’

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri was full of praise for his players performance in their 4-0 victory over Cagliari but joked that he’ll walk his dog rather than watch Napoli face Inter later tonight.

Sarri opted for a slightly revised lineup with Aaron Ramsey behind the forwards and Adrien Rabiot starting in midfield in what was Juve’s best performance of the season to date.

“Best game of this season? In terms of continuity, surely yes,” the coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“We played 90 minutes like the first 45′ of many other ganes. A quality expressed at times previously, today has been expressed for a longer period of time.

“Ramsey? He is also finding continuity in training. After injuries and various ailments he is finding condition, he played an excellent game in the defensive phase, in the offensive phase he could do better because he has the qualities to do it. I am happy with his performance and that of the team today.

Juan Cuadrado has been a revelation since moving to right-back at the start of the season.

“From the point of view of working with a defensive line, he is very orderly and perfect. He can be messy in one-on-one’s and individual tactics, from the point of view of the line it is quite orderly. He has a very important energy in the offensive phase and with teams like Cagliari he gives you a hand in attack.

“Rabiot? He had a good game, he’s growing. I created a little difficulty by making him play on the right. He played an orderly game, always in the right position.

“De Ligt? I am the first to be convinced that he will become the best defender in the world. He had 5 difficult months playing every three days and having to settle in a new country, new language and new league.

“Demiral is now doing very well, he is pouring energy from every pore and it is right to take advantage of this condition.

“Will I watch Napoli-Inter tonight? No, I’m going to take my dog ​​Ciro out tonight (laughs).”