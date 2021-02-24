Sarri nears coming off Juventus wage bill after meeting

With the coronavirus pandemic eating into their finances, Juventus will want to remove as many redundant people from their wage bill as they possibly can.

Maurizio Sarri didn’t agree with them over terminating his current deal and he has been placed on leave since.

While not managing any team, the former Chelsea boss has continued to earn his salary as normal.

However, Juventus might be free from that burden soon, with a recent report claiming that Sarri has held talks with a new team.

Corriere Fiorentino via Football Italia reports that the former Napoli manager met with executives from Fiorentina regarding their managerial position.

After losing Federico Chiesa to Juve at the start of the season, La Viola has been struggling despite having Franck Ribery in their squad.

They have fired Beppe Iachini and replaced him with Cesare Prandelli, but their results haven’t gotten better.

They are now considering Sarri as their next manager with the ex-Napoli boss still unattached.

The report says Sporting director Daniele Pradé and CEO Joe Barone spoke with him last night about the role.

Sarri is reportedly not in a hurry to return to management and he will not want to take over a troubled side in mid-season, but the report says in the next few days the outcome of the meeting will become clearer.