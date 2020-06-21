Sarri: ‘No Pjanic row’

Maurizio Sarri has played down reports of a row with midfielder Miralem Pjanic, calling it ‘fake news.’

La Stampa reported earlier today that Pjanic and Sarri has clashed during training and this has led to frosty relations between the two.

“That’s fake news, there was no argument,” Sarri told Sky Sport Italia.

“He is one of the players I fielded the most this season and I have to rely on him, because he has a decisive role in the three-man midfield.

“Cristiano? I spoke to Ronaldo before the Milan semi-final and the Lazio Final. We talk. He tends to do his best work when starting slightly out wide.”