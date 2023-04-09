Sarri reckons that Juventus escaped two red cards

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri insists Juventus should have received two red cards during the game between both clubs yesterday.

Juve and Lazio played out an interesting game, with the home side emerging victorious 2-1 to deal Juve a devastating blow in their bid to end this season inside the top four.

The Black and Whites went into the game on a very fine run of form and fans expected them to get another win on the road.

However, that never happened and Lazio earned all three points, but winning alone did not seem to impress Sarri and he wanted some Juve players sent off.

The ex-Bianconeri manager said via Football Italia:

I also got the impression we ended the game with a couple of extra guests, because Juve should’ve gone down to nine men.

“Locatelli’s foul in the first half was not a yellow, that was a red card. Cuadrado was safeguarded and the proof he deserved a red card is that the coach immediately substituted him after that.

“The risk against Juventus is playing with a slow tempo, as they have this way of lulling you into a false sense of security. We talked about it all week to be ready, and our tempo in the first 60 minutes especially forced them to scramble.”

Juve FC Says

Lazio is super happy to have won that game and they did well and probably deserved to win it.

However, it makes no sense that Sarri wanted two of our players to be sent off for what would have been very soft red cards.

The Lazio gaffer should just enjoy the win while we Juve hard on getting back to form in our next game.