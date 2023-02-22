Sarri rejected Chelsea’s plea to stay only for Juventus to break promises

Maurizio Sarri was so convinced about moving to Juventus in 2019 that he ignored Chelsea’s plea to stay in London.

The Italian gaffer had just won the Europa League with the Premier League club and Juve wanted him on their bench.

After several talks, they promised a total revamp of their playing squad if Sarri agreed to become their next manager.

However, after a season, Sarri was sacked. Although he won the league, the club cannot say they backed him with a total overhaul of his playing squad as they promised.

Journalist Fabrizio Ferrari has now recalled how Chelsea failed to convince him to stay because he was sold on Juve already.

“When Sarri went to Juve, Chelsea made a last attempt to convince him to stay because they were in love with him,” Fabrizio Ferrari told Radiosei (via La Lazio Siamo Noi).

“He said no because he was convinced of Juve and the fact that they promised him a renewal and a rejuvenation, which they then failed to do by taking only De Ligt. It took Sarri a month to make Jorginho what he is.”

Juve FC Says

Sarri was arguably one of the most exciting Italian managers then, and it was hard for him to turn down the chance to coach the biggest club back home.

It was surprising that he lasted only a season on the Juve bench because of the efforts they put into convincing him to move to Turin.