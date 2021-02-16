Sarri rejects return to management to remain on Juventus’ payroll

Maurizio Sarri doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to return to management after a new report says he has turned down another offer.

The Naples born manager is still technically employed by Juventus and collects a full wage from the Bianconeri.

After being fired by Juventus at the end of last season, he has been linked with several managerial jobs, but he remains unattached.

Fabrizio Romano reports via Football Italia that he has also turned down the chance to become the next Marseille manager.

The French side has just fired former Chelsea boss, André Villas-Boas after he fell out with the club’s board.

Sarri was on their shortlist to replace the Portuguese and they approached him, but he turned them down and they will now hire Jorge Sampaoli.

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting their finances, Juventus will be keen to get rid of the former Chelsea boss from their payroll.

But he has now left them waiting, perhaps until the end of the season before leaving.

But the report says Sarri is keen on ensuring he sees out the contract he signed with the champions.

He won the Scudetto with Juve in his only season at the club and also helped them reach the final of Italian Cup.