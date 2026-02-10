Maurizio Sarri came agonisingly close to leading Lazio to victory against Juventus in Turin, only for the Bianconeri to snatch a draw in the final seconds. Since leaving Juventus, Sarri has consistently expressed his desire to defeat his former club when facing them with another team. His tactical approach for this fixture was carefully prepared, and for much of the match, it seemed to be effective.

Lazio took a commanding 2-0 lead after just 47 minutes, placing Juve under considerable pressure and threatening their league position. However, the Old Lady mounted a dramatic comeback, ultimately rescuing a point and maintaining their unbeaten record at home. For Sarri, the match represented both a tactical success and a reminder of the fine margins in top-level football.

Close to Victory

Reflecting on the encounter, Sarri acknowledged the performance of his team while noting what might have been. Speaking via Il Bianconero, he said, “At 2-0, there wasn’t a feeling that it was done. There was a lot of time left, and Juventus were attacking vigorously. If there’s any regret, it’s that we had the chance to make it 3-1 twice, and then it was clear that Juventus could have equalised. The regret is more for the two or three missed chances to close out the match.”

Sarri’s comments highlight that, despite the disappointment of not securing all three points, he remained satisfied with his team’s strategy and execution. The missed opportunities to extend the lead were the only factors preventing a historic win against his former club.

Manuel Locatelli dispossessed by Daniel Maldini (Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Tactical Acumen

The fixture underscored Sarri’s ability to prepare a team to challenge even the strongest opponents. Lazio’s early dominance demonstrated the effectiveness of his game plan, while Juventus’ late resurgence emphasised the resilience of the reigning champions. Although the final result was a draw, the match serves as a testament to Sarri’s tactical intelligence and his continued motivation to compete against the club where he once managed.