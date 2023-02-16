Sarri reveals what Juventus directors thought of Lazio in 2020

Maurizio Sarri has revealed what the Juventus board told him about Lazio when he was the manager of the Bianconeri.

The current Lazio gaffer was on the Juve bench for the 2019/2020 season after the Bianconeri had fired Max Allegri.

Sarri came to Turin after winning the Europa League with Chelsea and was one of the finest managers in the world at the time.

Juve had several clubs chasing them and hoping to end their dominance of the Italian game, but Inter Milan and Lazio were their key competitors.

Lazio was having a good season, but Sarri says when the new fixture list came out, Juve leaders told him to worry more about Inter.

He said via Football Italia:

“Every season is different.

“but I can tell you what Juventus thought about this.

“When Lazio were behind us [Juventus] by one or two points and the new fixture list was released, Juventus directors told me to only focus on Inter because Lazio would not make it.”

Juve FC Says

Inter have always been our main rivals and the Nerazzurri are one club that can compete against us successfully.

The Bianconeri leadership have been around long enough to know the Milan side poses the biggest threat to us, even until now.