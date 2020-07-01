Sarri: ‘Ronaldo and Dybala linking more’

Maurizio Sarri believes Juve are improving while Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are looking for each other more on the pitch.

Juventus were dominant for much of their 3-1 win over Genoa and Sarri sees improvement in the squad overall.

“I think the team did well, even in the first half. We had clear chances, without conceding any,” Sarri told Sky Sport Italia.

“It was a good team effort, and we scored three beautiful goals. The team have recovered well after the disappointment from the Coppa Italia, but it was only a matter of time before we were physically well.

“I haven’t even talked to Miralem these days, I often did it after the suspension, after the lockdown, because he had these 20 to 25 days in poor shape.

“We asked ourselves the reason, and we tried to find the solution. It was a drop in the mental condition more than anything else. I’m sure he will do well in this period. I find him happy and calm. I have no concerns.

“Rabiot’s performance was positive, he is making progress. Everyone expects a lot from him and it’s not easy.

“He didn’t play for seven months at PSG, he moved to a different country, and he has changed style of play. Then he had a physical problem and the interruption. But he is developing.

“Ronaldo? In the first half he went for the shot five times, so it means he was doing more than he should. Cristiano often plays to free himself to finish, but when he decides to move the ball quickly, he is the best of them all.

“Honestly, I was going to replace Dybala, then I chose Ronaldo, who has played many minutes. We discussed it over the last days, he knew that he would go off at 3-0 and he did it with serenity.

“Something has changed in terms of movements, but they have learned to look for each other more often, they have realised that by benefiting from each other, both reap the rewards. It’s something I have noticed in training too.”