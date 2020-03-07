Sarri: ‘Tactically difficult against Inter’

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri expects a difficult game against Inter in the Derby D’Italia tomorrow night and believes Juventus need to “keep the ball high in their half of the pitch.”

The Bianconeri have had a difficult time of it in recent with mixed performances and a loss to Lyon in the Champions League, but attention is now on the rearranged fixture with Inter.

“This is the most prestigious match in Serie A due to the history and stature of both clubs” Sarri told Juventus TV.

“After the last two transfer windows, Inter have become one of the favourites for the title, just like us. I expect an interesting game of football.

“It’s going to be a tactically difficult game, given the way that our opponents play. Inter’s width might cause us problems, but both sides have the prospect of causing each other problems.

“One of our objectives has to be to keep the ball high in their half of the pitch. That’s going to be more important than usual in tomorrow’s game

“We are getting some players back from injury and that’s a real boost for the team. Over the last few days, the quality of our training sessions has been elevated and that’s very important.

“Juve have attackers with different characteristics, so we can be a different team even with the same tactical system, just because we use different players within that formation.”