Maurizio Sarri could return to Juventus for Daniele Rugani this summer, and that will give the Bianconeri the chance to add Luis Alberto to their squad.

The Lazio manager worked with Rugani at the start of his career, when they were both at Empoli.

The defender has a contract with the Bianconeri until 2024, but he is well down on the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium now, and this means he will struggle to play in this campaign.

Juve has targeted Luis Alberto for some time, and the Spaniard also wants to leave Lazio.

Calciomercatoweb claims Sarri’s interest in Rugani could see both players swap clubs.

They value the former Liverpool man at around 35m euros, while Juve wants at least 12m euros for Rugani.

The Bianconeri will pay the balance, and both clubs will sign off on the business.

Juve FC Says

Alberto has been one of the reliable assist providers in Serie A for much of the time he has spent at Lazio.

Juve needs more goals, and a contributor like him will get the team as many goals as possible by creating plenty of chances.

The transfer will also help Rugani get his career back on track instead of wasting away on the Bianconeri bench.