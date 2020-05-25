Sarri to entrust Bentancur over Pjanic

Maurizio Sarri will entrust the key midfield role to Rodrigo Bentancur having given the go-ahead for Miralem Pjanic to transfer to Barcelona.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Sarri has made a decision to entrust the ‘keys of the team’ to Bentancur, having already made it clear on the pitch by choosing him over Pjanic in the derby victory over Inter.

The report suggests Sarri has reiterated this decision by giving the substantial go-ahead for the sale of Pjanic to Barcelona this summer, possibly in exchange for Arthur Melo.

Gazzetta write that Bentancur has impressed Sarri and while offering less creativity than Pjanic, he compensates with more speed and manoeuvrability for the Bianconeri, as well as greater solidity in coverage, and while he may not be as technical, he is more complete than the Bosnian midfielder.

The Uruguayan’s ability to play multiple roles in the centre of the pitch, to the left and right of the midfield three, as well as regista, has helped cement his place this season, in particular, his displays against Inter, where he played a pivotal role in the teams victories.