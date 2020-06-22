Sarri to leave this summer?

Sketchy reports in part of the Italian media suggest Maurizio Sarri could leave Juventus this summer.

Luca Momblano of Top Calcio 24 reported last night that parts of the Juventus management, namely Fabio Paratici and Pavel Nedved, were unhappy with Sarri’s approach and had lost faith in the coach.

The news hasn’t been reported anywhere else, and Momblano’s track record regarding Juventus stories is mixed at best, although he was the first to say that there was no doubt that Max Allegri was leaving the Bianconeri last summer.

Speaking on Top Calcio 24 earlier today, Momblano made a similar claim, saying it was “99% likely that Sarri would not be coaching Juventus next season.”

He’s also suggested that as a temporary solution, the Juve management could appoint Fabio Capello as coach with Andrea Pirlo presumably as an assistant.