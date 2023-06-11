Sarri wants a Juventus youngster plus cash in exchange for Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus’ long-standing interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is well-known, as the Serbian midfielder has been on their radar for quite some time.

The Bianconeri are eager to acquire Milinkovic-Savic and see this summer as an opportune time to secure his services. This is primarily due to the fact that his current contract with Lazio expires at the end of the upcoming season, and Juventus wants to ensure he joins their ranks rather than signing an extension with Lazio.

Lazio is open to a potential sale, and they may request a swap deal from Juventus in order to facilitate Milinkovic-Savic’s transfer. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is fond of Nicolo Rovella and would like the club to include the young midfielder in their offer for Milinkovic-Savic.

This would potentially allow Juventus to pay a reduced fee, considering Rovella’s own quality as a player and his higher market valuation. However, the report also suggests that Juventus is reluctant to part ways with the young midfielder and may not agree to sell him to Lazio as part of the deal.

Juve FC Says

Rovella is one of our finest young talents, and losing him this summer makes little sense.

The midfielder has shown his class at Monza and we should keep him for at least one campaign and see if he truly can be an influential player for us.