Sarri: ‘We could play U23 team against Roma’

Maurizio Sarri has hinted that he may choose to play the Juventus U23 team against Roma, given the Bianconeri’s congested fixture list.

Juve face Roma at the weekend then have six days to prepare for the match against Lyon in the Champions League.

“The problem is that that we are the only team in Europe who will have to play five times in 12 days,” Sarri told DAZN.

“We’ll see how we are tomorrow and whether we ought to field the Under-23 team in its entirety at the weekend, so that everyone can get a bit of rest.

“In terms of motivation and determination, this was an atypical match and cannot be considered the same way as the rest of the season. Our passing is good, but the pace at which the ball circulates is the issue. Passing it slowly, and I mean the ball rather than legs, just makes things easy for the opposition.

“We had nine players left at home with injuries today, so obviously I’ve got some doubts ahead of Lyon. We’ll have to see who recovers.

“Speaking to Ronaldo yesterday, he was very motivated, wanted to play, was really enthusiastic and felt good. We made the decision together, he knows his body better than anyone.

“Ronaldo is instinctive and doesn’t fit entirely into certain tactical roles, which is also his strength, but it means the other striker has to adapt to Cristiano’s movements. We did it well at times this evening too, but didn’t finish the moves.”