Sassuolo boss reveals they didn’t received the right offer for Juventus target

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has revealed that the only reason Domenico Berardi remained at the club this summer was that there were no offers that satisfied their demand for him.

Juventus has been linked with a move for the attacker whom they sold to the Green and Blacks earlier in his career.

The attacker has become one of Italy’s finest players and he won Euro 2020 with the Italian national team.

Carnevali had previously confirmed that Juventus is one of the clubs looking to sign him, as reported by Football Italia.

He was reportedly keen on leaving Sassuolo this summer after winning the Euros and the Green and Blacks also prepared for his departure, but no club signed him and Carnevali has now confirmed that clubs were interested, but none could meet their asking price.

He admits he feels sorry for the player who has been due a move to a top club, but they are happy to have him in their squad.

He told Tutti Convocati as quoted by Calciomercato: “Berardi away? You win a European, you compare yourself with champions, you can have the idea of ​​changing. done with Loca, there must be the right conditions for everyone, with him there have not been, we are sorry, but also happy that he is staying with us “.