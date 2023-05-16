Sassuolo CEO admits they have received requests for Juventus target

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has admitted they have been getting enquiries about Juventus target Davide Frattesi as the midfielder faces an important summer.

Frattesi is potentially playing his last season with the black and greens as Juventus look to add him to their squad.

He also has an interest from AS Roma as the top clubs in the country targets adding him to their squad, but it remains unclear who he will join.

Juve has a good relationship with Sassuolo which helped them to land Manuel Locatelli on an initial loan deal.

They will pray they can get a similarly good deal in the race for Frattesi’s signature in the summer, but they are not alone.

Asked if clubs have made enquiries about the midfielder, Carnevali said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“What will Frattesi’s future be? There are requests…”

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is one of the finest players in the country at the moment and it would be great if he is added to our squad in the summer.

We have some of the finest midfielders in the country, but the best clubs have squad depth, which is what we need.

There would be many changes to our midfield in the summer, including several departees, and we should replace one of the outgoing players with Frattesi.