After two seasons in Turin, Manuel Locatelli’s most suitable playing role remain a topic of debate among Juventus fans.

The 25-year-old has been operating as a defensive midfielder at the very center of Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation.

The Italian has done an admirable job when it comes to shielding the backline and win back possession.

However, many believe that the player would thrive even more if thrusted in a more advanced position on the pitch.

Apparently, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali is among those. The Neroverdi poached the player’s services at a tender age after getting his breakthrough at Milan.

The midfielder spent three campaigns at the Mapei Stadium before making the switch to Juventus in the summer of 2021.

So while Carnevali believes that Locatelli can either play as a Regista or a box-to-box midfielder, he insists that the latter role suits him better.

“Giuseppe Marotta wasn’t at Juventus when we sold them Locatelli. When we completed the deal, there was Federico Cherubini and Maurizio Arrivabene,” said the Sassuolo CEO in an interview with Calcio Totale via ilBianconero.

“He’s a player who has the characteristics to cover both roles, but I’m convinced that he can perform better as a Mezzala (box-to-box midfielder).”